Carl Hutchinson is back to make Lincoln laugh

arl Hutchinson brings his new live show to Lincoln next week.

The Geordie comedy star is becoming a must-see name on the UK scene over the last few years and this new show will feature more of his usual killer gags, hilarious stories and his trademark twisted logic.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Thursday, November 23 at 8pm (doors 7.30pm).

Tickets are £12 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2h8z1RQ