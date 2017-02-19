Cara Dillon has live date in Lincoln

Irish singing star Cara Dillon is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this month.

The folk star, who counts Ed Sheeran among her legions of admirers around the world, makes music that transcends genres and crosses barriers.

She has won every folk award going, but confesses to being no purist, making music that reaches beyond the constraints and limitations of tradition.

Her live show is described as masterpiece in song and emotion, ethereal and radiant, beautifully honed and perfectly true.

She is in Lincoln on Sunday, February 26 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk