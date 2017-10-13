CAODS presenting a night of magic and music in Lincoln

CAODS is celebrating the magic of musical theatre at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week in Out of the Hat.

Featuring songs from some of the biggest West End shows, plus comedy and magic, the award-winning Lincoln-based company will be bringing two nights of variety to the Theatre Royal stage.

The show is on Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm on both nights.

Tickets are £13.50 and £11.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2vbGn0d