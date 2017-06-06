Candoco at the Baths Hall for a dance showcase

Candoco Dance Company is live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Candoco is a company of disabled and non-disabled dancers who will be presenting extracts from Beheld by Alexander Whitley and You and I Know by Arlene Phillips.

The performance will showcase the dynamic range of Candoco’s work and also feature performances from schools and colleges across Lincolnshire.

Presented by South Bank Dance, the show is on Wednesday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2qvajlL