Canadian folk trio Red Moon Road have Epworth date

Top Canadian folk trio Red Moon Road will be appearing at Epworth’s Thurlow Pavilion next month as part of the North Lincolnshire Council-sponsored rural touring programme.

Red Moon Road are making a return to the UK to promote their latest album, Sorrows and Glories.

The trio have been described as Canada’s most enduring, modern folk group with three-part harmonies that unveil a much bigger sound than expected in an impressive and well-choreographed show.

The trio incorporate three-part harmonies, a roots drum kit split entertainingly between two band members and an acoustic guitar rigged to also be a bass.

There is also a mandolin, lap steel guitar, banjo, organ, and subtle technological wizardry in the mix.

Their Epworth show is on October 14 at 8pm.

Tickets priced £8 are available now from Serendipity on Epworth high street or on 01427 872491.