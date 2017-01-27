Bucks Fizz coming to Lincolnshire on new tour

Eurovision legends Bucks Fizz are coming to Lincolnshire later this year.

Formed to take part in A Song For Europe in 1981, they went on to represent the UK at that year’s Eurovision Song Contest and won with Making Your Mind Up.

The famous skirt-ripping moment during the song propelled them to instant stardom and remains an iconic part of the band’s show.

They went on to have a string of hit singles, including three UK number ones and they have sold more than 15 million records worldwide.

They are at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 19.

Tickets are £24 and £22.50 on 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk