Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones coming to Lincoln

Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month with his new show, The Power of Imagination.

A serving soldier, Richard became the first magician to win Britain’s Got Talent whe he triumphed in 2016.

Among his highlights was turning a can of fizzy drink into hot tea.

He is also still a military music an and performed as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

He also appeared on the Royal Variety Performance with his magic skills.

He is at the Engine Shed on August 10.

Tickets are £12 on 0844 8888766 or http://bit.ly/2tmG5zE