Britain’s Got Talent winner is Mad About The Musicals

Britain’s Got Talent Winner Jai McDowell stars in Mad About The Musicals at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

Jai, who won the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, will be joined by acclaimed theatre performer and director Michael Courtney for a whistle-stop tour from the heart of London’s theatre land to the glitz of Broadway with songs from a host of classics from Les Miserables to Evita.

The show is on Thursday, October 12 at 7.30pm and tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2xV2rvV