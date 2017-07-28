Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda is coming to Lincoln

Have your say

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda is coming to Lincoln next year on tour.

Comedian Daliso wowed the judges in this year’s competition so much, Amanda Holden pressed the coveted golden buzzer that sent him straight to the final.

The Malawian-born stand-up was a stand out star from this year’s show, capturing the nations hearts and garnering more than eight million Facebook views and nine million on Youtube.

And now he is taking his What The African Said… tour around the UK.

He has just been confirmed for his own Radio 4 series entitled Daliso Chaponda: Citizen Of Nowhere and has played major comedy festivals, including Edinburgh and Melbourne.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on February 17 next year.

Tickets are £15 at http://bit.ly/2gN6Hah