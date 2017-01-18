Bring out your soulful side with hit show Soul Explosion

Hit show Soul Explosion returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Soul Explosion stars Jimmy James & The Vagabonds, Clem Curtis of the Foundations and Ernestine Pearce lead singer with the Flirtations.

These original hitmakers will be presenting a night of classic hits including I’ll Go Where The Music Takes Me, Now Is The Time, Build Me Up Buttercup, Baby Now That I’ve Found You, In The Bad, Bad Old Days and many more.

The show is on Saturday, January 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 and £22 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk