The Pylons, The Vigilantes, Nick Wilson and Lucinda Flynn are all playing live at Breakout at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

Presented by LPAC Producers, Breakout celebrates the talent of young musicians from Lincoln.

Supported by funding from Youth Music, the event is a culmination of a successful outreach project by Lincolnshire One Venues to develop young aspiring musicians.

The event is on Friday, June 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £3 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2senNCb