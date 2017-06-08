BREAKING: Kasabian intimate show for lucky Leeds and Reading festivalgoers

For Crying Out Loud...get yourself a Leeds or Reading Festival ticket quick if you want the chance to see chart-toppers Kasabian play an official warm up show next week.

The Club Foot superstars, one of the biggest bands in the world, are headliners at the dual festivals taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 to 27.

And today bosses announced that anyone who has ticket for either - buy now at www.readingandleedsfestival.com - will also be offered the chance to see Kasabian play an official Leeds and Reading intimate acoustic performance.

Te band, celebrating their fifth consecutive number one album with For Crying Out Loud, will perform at St Laurence’s Church, in Reading, next Thursday, June 15.

For those with tickets in the Leeds area, there will be a limited number of places on a free return coach from the city on the day of show.

Tickets for the intimate gig in Reading go on sale Monday, June 12, at 9am - but will be available exclusively to those who have bought a Reading & Leeds 2017 weekend or single day ticket - CLICK HERE.

They will be sent a unique code for a maximum of two tickets per person on a first come first served basis.

One of the most beloved British bands of modern times, Kasabian are no strangers to show-stealing moments.

Leicester’s favourite sons returned last month with their storming new album, packed full of stadium-sized anthems, unveiling the next unstoppable chapter in the band’s career.

Weaving with incredible melodies and swagger, Kasabian will now kick off the summer in style, heading to the underground surroundings of Reading’s St Laurence Church as Serge, Tom and co serve up a unique stripped-back performance.

Kasabian join Muse and Eminem as headliners at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals, with a line up also including former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks, Major Lazer, Haim, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, At The Drive In, Migos, You Me At Six, Fatboy Slim, Halsey, Charli XCX, Glass Animals, Korn, PVRIS, Wiley and many more,

Leeds and Reading Festival organisers have also announced more big name comedy stars for its Alternative Stage, including Simon Amstell, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Seann Walsh (Reading Only), Tape Face, Jonathan Pie, Iain Stirling, and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Others are Josie Long, The Rubberbandits, Joe Lycett, Daniel Sloss, Ivo Graham, Elliot Steel, Sean Mcloughlin, Lloyd Griffith, plus Leeds only appearances from Lauren Pattison, Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Suzi Ruffell, Tiff Stevenson, Fin Taylor and Reading only appearances by Jonny Awsum, Dane Baptiste, Flo & Joan, Steve Hall, Masud Milas and Matt Richardson. MCs for the weekend are Pierre Novellie, Mark Olver and James Gill.

Renowned indie club night Propaganda will provide a late night disco soundtrack with special guest appearances lined up from breakthrough main stage blazers Blossoms, who will delve into their record collection for a DJ set, it was also announced today.

The Alternative Stage will also feature WiFi Wars, bringing an interactive comedy show to the forefront of festival-goers for a night of comedy, quizzes and challenges.

With Buttoned Down Disco on hand to bring the multi-genred hits in Reading, the time-travelling thrills of the Hot Dub Time Machine lining up the heavy-hitters in Leeds and Rave Karaoke providing the perfect Leeds moment to sing-along to late-night dance favourites

Breakthrough UK pop-punks Neck Deep will celebrate the release of their eagerly anticipated third album and continue their ascent as they take to the Lock Up Stage for a landmark headline performance. The ever-growing popstar Sigrid delivers a remarkable insight into the beats and hooks thousands have already fallen for. Expect the ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ star to truly seize the moment at Reading & Leeds this August. Beloved Scottish indie kings The View will touch down at the festival, with an unmistakable trip down memory lane with their catalogue of singalong favourites, while El Clasico grime stormer Fekky will return to the fields with a full-throttle set of crowd-pleasing hits. The stage is also set for the likes of dirty pop weavers Get Inuit, the unrivalled South London drill rhymes of 67, and Mancunion risers PINS who’ve all been added to the bill today.

Further appearances will come from the likes of London via Berlin duo Lea Porcelain, alt-indie blenders Fizzy Blood, live juggernauts Otherkin, rap-rock morphers The LaFontaines, Irish favourites All Tvvin, Danish riff-rippers Baby In Vain, Toronto force K.I.D and Atlanta hip-hop swayer Father - Reading & Leeds is once again brimming with the hottest names in modern music.

BUY LEEDS AND READING FESTIVAL TICKETS: Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 are available as part of an instalment plan, with an initial payment of £50, plus booking fee, Weekend camping tickets are £205, plus booking fee. Day tickets are £65 (Reading Saturday sold out), Early entry permits are £20; camper van permits , £75; seat of luxury, £35 (Reading sold out); lockers, £20; Reading car park, £10; mobile charging £20 - CLICK HERE.

