BREAKING: Erasure announce 2018 tour dates

Erasure have unveiled the Vince Clarke remix of ‘Love You To The Sky’ from their new EP, and announced an extensive tour for early 2018.

The band will embark on a headline UK tour with European dates starting in Dublin on January 31. February will see Erasure travel throughout the UK, finishing up with a return to London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, before heading to Germany. The tour goes on sale on Friday June 2, full information will be at http://www.erasureinfo.com/concerts.

The original version of ‘Love You To The Sky’ is taken from World Be Gone, the band’s latest studio album, which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at No. 6, their highest new entry in the album chart since 1994’s I Say I Say I Say.

The enduring BRIT and Ivor Novello winning pop duo have released a staggering number of albums, including 5 UK Number 1’s and 17 top 10 singles (35 singles charted in the UK Top 40) both the new album and the recent best of, Always, saw Erasure entering the Top 10 album charts once again.

World Be Gone sees the award-winning songwriters in a reflective mood, giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination and, as highlighted on the painted artwork showing a ship's masthead rising up from being submerged in the stormy waters, looking forward to the future.

The ‘Love You To The Sky’ EP is out on 2 June as a Maxi CD and Digital EP. In addition to the Vince Clarke remix, this includes mixes by Ladytron, Loframes, Adam Turner and Matt Pop as well as a previously unreleased b-side, ‘Nothing I Could Say’.

Erasure have just completed three sold out dates in the UK ahead of a tour as special guests of Robbie Williams, starting on Friday June 2, full details below.

ERASURE HEADLINE TOUR – 2018

31 Jan - Dublin Olympia

2 Feb - Dundee Caird Hall

3 Feb - Edinburgh Usher Hall

4 Feb - Newcastle City Hall

6 Feb - Liverpool Philharmonic

7 Feb - Hull City Hall

8 Feb - Manchester O2 Apollo

10 Feb - Cambridge Corn Exchange

11 Feb - Birmingham O2 Academy

12 Feb - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

14 Feb - Ipswich Regent

15 Feb - Southampton O2 Guildhall

16 Feb - Cardiff St David’s Hall

18 Feb - Aylesbury Friars Waterside Theatre

19 Feb - Brighton Dome

20 Feb - Guildford G Live

22 Feb - Norwich UEA

23 Feb - London Eventim Apollo

Tickets are on sale from Friday June 2 - http://www.erasureinfo.com/concerts