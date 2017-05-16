BREAKING: Canadian rockers Arcade Fire playing next month - tickets on sale tomorrow

Canadian rock band Arcade Fire are coming to Scunthorpe next month.

The band have announced they will be performing at The Baths Hall on Wednesday, June 7.

Standing and seated tickets – priced £45 each (booking fee may apply) – go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

Arcade Fire are one of the world’s biggest bands and have headlined huge festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and Coachella. They headline the Isle of Wight Festival on June 10.

Founded in 2001, all four of the band’s albums have been nominated for Grammy Awards, with ‘The Suburbs’ winning in 2011.

Tickets are limited to four per person. The name of the lead purchaser will also be printed on each ticket.

Costing £45 each (booking fee may apply) they will be on sale from www.bathshall.co.uk from 9am on Wednesday. Alternatively call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.