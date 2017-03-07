Brass for the 21st Century with the Hackney Colliery Band

The Hackney Colliery Band is live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Continuing to re-invent the brass band sound for the 21st Century with new album Sharpener, the band is a tour de force of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, sousaphone, marching percussion and electronics.

They are as much inspired by contemporary rock and electronica as they are New Orleans marching bands and the traditional British brass bands to which their name pays homage.

Their army of loyal fans, including radio support from Lauren Laverne, Gilles Peterson, Craig Charles, Huey Morgan, Jamie Cullum, Rob Da Bank and John Kennedy.

They have performed live sessions on Radio 2 and Jazz FM and their performances have been featured on BBC2, Sky Arts and live at the BRIT, Mercury and MOBO awards.

They are at the Drill Hall on Friday, March 17 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com