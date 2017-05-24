Bookends bringing Simon & Garfunkel to Gainsborough

The classic sound of Simon & Garfunkel comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend as Bookends present Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years.

Made up of Dan Haynes & Pete Richards, Bookends have toured extensively, performing the songs in a truly captivating way, against a backdrop of images and video footage in delicate recreation of the unmistakable sound of the American folk-rock duo.

The concert features many of the classics such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

With early folk gems such as Sparrow and Bleecker Street alongside music from Simon & Garfunkel’s solo careers, the concert has been a hit the world over.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, May 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT