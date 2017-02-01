Bolshoi Live is back with encore screening of Swan Lake in Gainsborough

Bolshoi Ballet Live returns to Gainsborough this weekend with an encore screening of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at Trinity Arts Centre.

By moonlight on the shore of a mysterious lake, Prince Siegfried meets the bewitched swan-woman Odette.

Completely spellbound by her beauty, he swears his love to her.

However, the Prince realises too late that fate has another plan for him.

Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharovan stars in the dual role of the white swan Odette and her rival black swan Odile, alongside Denis Rodkin as a powerful and emotional Siegfried.

Including breathtaking scenes with the Bolshoi’s corps de ballet, this is classical ballet at its finest.

The encore screening is on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online at www. purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase