Bolshoi Live is back with a bit of Shakespeare

Bolshoi Live is back in Gainsborough this weekend with an encore screening of The Taming of The Shrew at Trinity Arts Centre.

Baptista struggles to marry off his tempestuous daughter Katharina, a shrew who denies that any man could possibly be her match.

However when she meets Petruchio, who is as ill-tempered as she, the two forces of nature ignite an unexpected and explosive encounter.

Acclaimed choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot brings out the wit, fast-paced athleticism and vibrancy in Shakespeare’s rowdy comedy.

Bolshoi principals Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov clash, challenge and eventually give themselves to one another.

The screening is on Sunday, November 12 at 4pm.

Tickets are £5 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xy7mQM