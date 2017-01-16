Bolshoi Ballet presenting Sleeping Beauty live from Moscow

Bolshoi Ballet Live returns to Gainsborough this weekend with The Sleeping Beauty.

On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for 100 years.

Only the kiss of a prince can awaken her from her endless sleep.

In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dreamlike journey through the famous fairy tale, complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince.

In the purest style of classical ballet, the Bolshoi’s peerlessly sumptuous staging with luxurious sets and costumes brings Perrault’s tale to life.

And underlining it all is the glorious score composed by Tchaikovsky.

Streamed live from Moscow, the screening takes place at Trinty Arts Centre on Sunday, January 22 at 3pm.

Tickets priced £15 and £13 are available now from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

