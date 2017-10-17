Bolshoi Ballet is beaming into Gainsborough from Moscow

Bolshoi Ballet Live returns to Gainsborough this weekend with a live screening of La Corsaire from Moscow.

Amidst a bustling market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with the beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem’s bazaar.

Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lanquedem decides to sell her to the Pasha.

Inspired by Lord Byron’s epic poem, this is one of the Bolshoi’s most lavish productions.

Featuring music by Adolphe Adam, the screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xa42PK