Blurd and Oas-is are back for round two

The tribute battle that never ends returns to Lincoln this week with Blurd and Oas-is live at the Engine Shed.

While the real Blur and Oasis appear to have to put their differences behind them, these two tributes maintain a fierce rivalry that has now been going on 25 years since the heady days of Britpop.

Blurd play everything you would want to hear and more from Country House to Beetlebum to Parklife and Tender.

And Oas-is play all the best bits from all the Manchester legends’ albums, from Definitely Maybe to Dig Out Your Soul.

The gig is on Friday, October 20 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2wMBjfT