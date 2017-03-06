Blues Brothers are back to finish what they started

The Chicago Blues Brothers are back in Lincolnshire this week with a brand new show at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

This time, they are going back to 1980 to finish the famous concert at the Palace ballroom hotel.

Capturing the sound, energy and persona that propelled the film to a cult status that still thrills audiences worldwide today, the show presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tina Turner and Cab Calloway,plus many other blues, soul, Motown and funk classics.

The show is on Friday, March 10 at 7.30pm and tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk