Rob Biddulph’s award-winning children’s book Blown Away is being brought to life at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Meet Penguin Blue and friends as they go on an acrobatic Antarctic adventure full of good ideas, homesickness and the perils of kites.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, October 24 at 1pm and 3pm.

Tickets are £6 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2fYXk46