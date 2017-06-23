Blackadder star Tim McInnery to be part of Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival

Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival has announced that renowned British Actor Tim McInnerny will narrate a special concert next month as part of this year’s festival.

Entitled And All the People Rejoice, the concert offers a witty and insightful look at the richly historied relationship between music and the monarchy.

Tim McInnerny will take on the role of Nicholas Lanier in this exciting new production.

His television work ranges from playing Lord Percy and Captain Darling in Blackadder, as well as appearances in Game Of Thrones and last year’s award-winning drama National Treasure.

His many films include David Hare’s Wetherby, the hugely successful Notting Hill and more recently Spooks: The Greater Good, Eddie The Eagle and the soon-to-be-released The Hippopotamus.

On stage he has performed alongside Anthony Hopkins in Pravda, as Iago in Othello at Shakespeare’s Globe and most recently opposite Fiona Shaw in Scenes From An Execution at The National Theatre.

And aLl The People Rejoice has been written by Ian Skelly, a familiar voice on BBC Radio 3 and speechwriter for HRH the Prince of Wales.

It is told from the perspective of the very first ‘Master of the King’s Musick’ Nicholas Lanier as he travels through time.

The performance covers several centuries, numerous monarchs and countless composers.

The evening promises quirky and comical entertainment, full of fascinating anecdotes and much-loved music such as Purcell’s Dido’s Lament, songs by Noel Coward, Elgar’s Nimrod and Handel’s Zadok the Priest, all performed by Mary Bevan (soprano) and Anna Tilbrook (piano).

Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival welcomes some of the finest artists to Lincolnshire from July 29 to August 6.

Since its inception in 2004, the festival has worked to bring classical music to the widest possible audience, with events both in Lincoln itself and towns throughout the county.

For many of the more rural audiences, the festival is an important and valuable cultural highlight, offering them a rare opportunity to enjoy high quality live art.

Now in his 10th year as festival artistic director, Ashley Wass promises to continue this great tradition, alongside his newly appointed co-artistic director Matthew Trusler.

And All The People Rejoice is on at Lincoln Drill Hall on Sunday, July 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and £18 (£5 NUs and under-16s) on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2sOo9R6

For full details of all events happening during the festival, go to www.licmf.moonfruit.com