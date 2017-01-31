Billy Fury show will take you to paradise

The band that backed Britain’s answer to Elvis, Billy Fury, is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend with Halfway To Paradise – The Billy Fury Story.

Billy Fury was a superstar with hits like Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, Jealousy, I Will, I’d Never Find Another You and Halfway To Paradise.

Now his own band, together with acclaimed Billy Fury tribute singer Colin Gold, are touring with Halfway To Paradise to tell Billy Fury’s story.

Their Retford show is on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £21 and £20 are available from the box office on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com