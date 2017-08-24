Billie Piper stars in Yerma live from London

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next month with Billie Piper in Yerma.

Yerma focuses on a young woman who is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child in Simon Stone’s radical production of Federico García Lorca’s powerful masterpiece.

Described as ‘an unmissable theatre phenomenon’, the production sold out at the Young Vic and critics were unanimous in their praise, both for the production, and Billie Piper’s award-winning performance which is the driving force at the heart of the play.

Set in contemporary London, Yerma is the story of a woman in her 30’s desperate to conceive, which builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking, climax.

The production is being shown live from the Old Vic in London at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, August 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2hgPeXW