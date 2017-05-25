Bill Bailey, Russell Kane and David O’Docherty top the bill for Comedy Feast

Bill Bailey, Russell Kane and David O’Doherty will headline a brand new festival of food and comedy at Lincoln Castle next month.

Comedy Feast is a unique new festival that joyfully fuses three of life’s greatest pleasures - laughing, drinking and eating.

Bill Bailey is a comedy legend known for sold-out stadium tours, such as Bewilderness and Tinselworm and TV appearances on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Have I Got News For You.

As brilliant a musician as he is comedian, he is sure to be a popular dish at Comedy Feast.

Russell Kane has garnered an army of fans thanks to his outspoken performances.

Whether he’s raising the roof at the Hammersmith Apollo, winning all the awards at Edinburgh Fringe or breaking the internet with his hilarious outpourings on social media, he is acclaimed as one of modern comedy’s brightest talents.

From his award-winning shows at the Edinburgh Fringe to regular appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI, Irish star David O’Doherty’s unmistakable brand of humour, combined with a musical ability he describes as ‘failed Jazz’, makes him a huge hit wherever he goes.

The three headliners will be joined by a fine supporting cast, including the likes of rapper-turned-comedian Doc Brown, Phil Wang, best known for his slots on Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, Louisa Omelia, the woman behind What Would Beyonce Do? and rising stars such as Ivo Graham, Tom Lucy and Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

The award-winning Horrible Histories Live will also feature at the event.

The weekend will play host to some of the most celebrated names in modern streetfood, including London’s Honest Burgers, BBQ Dreamz and Oli Baba’s, award-winning seafood lovers The Crabbieshack, Taiwanese steamed bun specialist Le Bao, hot dog lovers Diamond Dogz, Vietnamese street-food experts Hanoi Kitchen and Italian fans The Piadina Project.

Add to this a range of bars serving craft beer, real ales, cocktails and wine, plus entertainment and live music all weekend.

The event runs from June 9-11 and headline comedy tickets start at £13.50 while feast-only tickets are £3.

For tickets and information, go to www.comedyfeast.com