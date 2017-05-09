Big night of live music is back at Walkeringham

Village Hall Live returns to Walkeringham this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, May 13, the event will be headlined by Catch 22, a covers band with a repertoire from Bryan Adams, Fleetwood Mac, Jimi Hendrix, Guns ‘N’ Roses and many more

They are joined on the bill by The Verrans and Lizze Goddard.

The Verrans are an acoustic cover duo from Blyton, while Lizzie is a singer and songwriter from Gainsborough.

Also playing will be The Staff, who are the staff band from Queen Elizabeth High School in Gainsborough who will be playing a mix of rock & roll and blues covers.

Completing the line-up is The QEHS Soul Band who will be playing a range of covers from the Blues Brothers to the Commitments.

Tickets are £6 and available on 01427 890848, 07702 002331 or Hannah.spencer@gmail.com