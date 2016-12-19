Big movies are back with Flix in the Stix

The Flix in the Stix cinema scheme is back in the new year bringing movies to the villages.

January will see the scheme screening independent films.

In Glentham, Lea, Upton and Corringham, the village hall committees chose to screen Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a quirky comedy from New Zealand starring Sam Neill.

Meanwhile, in Ingham, film fans can see Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, which also stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell.

In February the scheme will be screening the blockbusters Eye in the Sky and the new live action remake of The Jungle Book.

Tickets for each film cost £3 and showings start at 7.30pm.

For screening dates and more information about the service, visit www.flixinthestix.co.uk

