Big comedy night is back in Leadenham

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back next month with another top line-up of talent.

Highly-respected comedian and MC Paul Mutagejia will host the evening which will be co-headlined by Dave Thompson and Steve Rimmer.

TV star Dave has become a cult favourite with his hilarious one-liners.

Meanwhile, Steve Rimmer is the worlds only bomb disposal comedian.

The event is at The George Hotel in Leadenham on Friday, October 20.

Tickets are £12 or £11 in advance from www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk

Please note: The Comedy Club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.