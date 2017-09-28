Big comedy night is back in Leadenham

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back next month with another top line-up of talent.
Highly-respected comedian and MC Paul Mutagejia will host the evening which will be co-headlined by Dave Thompson and Steve Rimmer.
TV star Dave has become a cult favourite with his hilarious one-liners.
Meanwhile, Steve Rimmer is the worlds only bomb disposal comedian.
The event is at The George Hotel in Leadenham on Friday, October 20.
Tickets are £12 or £11 in advance from www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk
Please note: The Comedy Club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.
