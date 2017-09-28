Search

Big comedy night is back in Leadenham

Dave Thompson is one of the headliners at the next Leadenham Big Comedy Night
The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back next month with another top line-up of talent.

Highly-respected comedian and MC Paul Mutagejia will host the evening which will be co-headlined by Dave Thompson and Steve Rimmer.

TV star Dave has become a cult favourite with his hilarious one-liners.

Meanwhile, Steve Rimmer is the worlds only bomb disposal comedian.

The event is at The George Hotel in Leadenham on Friday, October 20.

Tickets are £12 or £11 in advance from www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk

Please note: The Comedy Club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.