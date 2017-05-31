Best of British with Last Night of the Proms at the Baths Hall

Get your Union Jack flags at the ready for a classical spectacular in Last Night of the Proms in Lincolnshire this summer.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on June 21 for a very British night.

Last Night of the Proms celebrates the best of Britishness in a rousing programme of popular arias, orchestral favourites and sing-along classics.

With music including Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Dvorák’s Song to the Moon, sung by guest soprano Sarah Redgwick, and finishing in style with two of the most patriotic works in the repertoire, Parry’s Jerusalem and Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No.1 which no Proms event is complete without.

The ensemble will be conducted Stephen Bell and their programme will also include Rossini’s William Tell: Galop, Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker, Johann Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz and more classic favourites.

Tickets for the performance are priced at £17.50, £23, £26.50 and £33 and available from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2qNjHQR

For more information, visit the website at www.bathshall.co.uk or follow the venue on Twitter at @TheBathsHall