Best of brass with the Black Dyke Band

The world-famous Black Dyke Band is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

National champions more than 20 times, they have made more than 350 recordings and growing.

It is also the most successful contesting band in the world having won the European Championships 13 times, most recently in 2015, the British Open no fewer than 30 times (most recently 2014) and the National Championships of Great Britain 23 times (most recently 2014).

In 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013, the band also won the English National Championships.

They are at the Baths Hall on Sunday, October 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2kET6Ui