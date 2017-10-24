Best of brass at the Theatre Royal

The Carlton Main Frickley Brass Band is live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

During the band’s long and successful history, they have been European champions, national champions, British Open champions, Granada TV Band of the Year, BBC Best of Brass champions, Spring Festival Grand Shield champions and British Open Quartet champions.

The bands most recent achievements include being crowned the Champion Band of England and Scotland at the National Championships of Great Britain in 2013 and finishing third for England at this summer’s World Championships in the Netherlands.

In 2015 the band took up the position of the feature band of the Gary Clarke Company with his ground breaking contemporary dance production and National Theatre Award-winning production Coal which has seen them touring the country throughout much of the last two years.

They are in Lincoln on Sunday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2kTeuFI