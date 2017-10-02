Benedict Cumberbatch is back in encore screening of Hamlet

Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Hamlet in an encore screening of his National Theatre performance at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough tonight (Thursday).

The Academy Award nomined actor, star of the BBC’s Sherlock and films like The Imitation Game, takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy.

Now seen by more than 750,000 people worldwide, the original 2015 NT Live broadcast returns to cinemas and theatres across the country again.

As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart.

Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralysed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.

The screening is tonight (Thursday) at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2fDyjM