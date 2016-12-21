Ben is taking care of Elvis in Lincolnshire in 2017

The sound of the king is coming to Lincolnshire next year as Ben Portsmouth and his show Taking Care of Elvis comes to Grimsby Auditorium

Elvis is in Ben’s DNA.

His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs.

Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking care of Elvis band.

A year later, he was voted the best Elvis at the prestigious international Elvis festival in Wales.

Success in the UK was followed by success in Europe and he was named World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist at the Images of the King contest in Memphis in 2010.

He then won another major Elvis festival near New York, the first time an Elvis tribute had won two major festivals on their first appearance .

Finally, in 2012, he became the first non-American to win the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest back in Memphis and was chosen to headline a special Elvis week on the David Letterman Show in 2013.

Ben’s career in Europe has also taken off where he is playing on the biggest stages to audiences across Europe.

He is at Grimsby Auditorium on March 11, for ticket details call 0300 3000035 or visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk