Bee Gees tribute Stayin’ Alive in Gainsborough this weekend

Bee Gees tribute show Stayin’ Alive comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

Stayin’ Alive was voted the UK’s number one Bee Gees tribute act at the 2016 National Tribute Awards.

Capturing the group’s full history, the show includes all of their wonderful hits, including, To Love Somebody, Massachusetts, I Got To Get A Message, Jive Talking, More Than A Woman, Night Fever, You Should Be Dancing, Tragedy, Stayin’ Alive and many more.

The show is now celebrating more than 15 years of touring and bringing the best of the Gibb brothers to fans old and new.

The show has also been a worldwide hit with audiences across the globe, from the USA to Europe and the Middle East.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, April 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT