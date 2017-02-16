Be inspired by The Eulogy of Toby Peach

Toby Peach will be tackling cancer head on at Lincoln Drill Hall next week in The Eulogy of Toby Peach.

This is the story of his journey with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he faced at the age of 19 and again at 21.

Join him as he samples chemotherapy cocktails, selects the perfect funeral playlist and marvels at Willy Wonka’s life-saving stem cell machine.

Above all, experience a young man’s journey with cancer in this honest and inspiring show.

He is at the Drill Hall on Thursday, February 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com