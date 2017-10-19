Be enchanted by Sleeping Beauty at Lincoln Performing Arts

The Vienna Festival Ballet is presenting Sleeping Beauty at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

The wicked Carbosse casts a spell on Princess Aurora proclaiming that she will one day prick her finger – and die.

The Lilac Fairy changes the spell and instead on the fateful day the princess and the entire palace falls into a deep sleep.

A century later, Prince Florimund revives the Aurora with a kiss.

A classic fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, Sleeping Beauty is at the LPAC on Sunday, October 22 at 5pm.

Tickets are £18, £16 and £12.50 on 01522 837600.