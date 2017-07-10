Be’dazzled presenting The Wizard And I in Gainsborough

Be’dazzled Theatre School is presenting its summer show The Wizard And I in Gainsborough this weekend.

The Wizard And I takes its cue from the song of the same name in Wicked and will be performed by Be’dazzled’s 74-strong cast of performers aged four to 16 years-old.

Based in Misterton, Bedazzled is a theatre school that offers the exciting opportunity to create a project that brings the community together every Saturday.

Performers are encouraged to take ownership of their learning and contribute to a successful theatre school while promoting confidence, communication skills and self-awareness

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, July 15.

Performances are at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Tickets are £6 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5