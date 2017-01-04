Barry is celebrating the best of Roy Orbison

The classic sound of Roy Orbison comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this year as Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story.

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to the Big O.

He has stunned audiences across the globe with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of this musical legend.

And in 2017, he is celebrating his own personal 10 year anniversary on tour.

Featuring chart busting hits originally performed made famous by George Harrison, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Shadows, The Travelling Wilburys and, of course, the Big O, all backed by a big screen and talented live musicians, The Roy Orbison Story is an incredible fusion of 60’s solid gold classics and 80’s contemporary musical genius all on one stage.

The tour comes to the Baths Hall on March 11.

Tickets priced £19.50 are available now on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk