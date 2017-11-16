Search

Ballet Cymru bringing The Light Princess to Lincoln

The Light Princess is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend
Ballet Cymru return to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with The Light Princess.

This is a brand new production of George MacDonald’s quirky and timeless tale with a new score by Catrin Finch.

Using elements of circus and classical choreography and inspired by Sleeping Beauty, the piece tells the story of a princess afflicted by a constant weightlessness, unable to get her feet on the ground, until she finds a love that brings her down to earth.

The production is on Sunday, November 19 at 5pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15 (£50 family ticket) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2w3Cw5H