Ballet Cymru bringing The Light Princess to Lincoln

Ballet Cymru return to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with The Light Princess.

This is a brand new production of George MacDonald’s quirky and timeless tale with a new score by Catrin Finch.

Using elements of circus and classical choreography and inspired by Sleeping Beauty, the piece tells the story of a princess afflicted by a constant weightlessness, unable to get her feet on the ground, until she finds a love that brings her down to earth.

The production is on Sunday, November 19 at 5pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15 (£50 family ticket) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2w3Cw5H