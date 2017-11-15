Award-winning singer to perform special gig for hospice

An award-winning singer is staging a special concert in Lincoln to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice in the county.

Martyn Joseph, who won the Best Male Artist award at the at the 2004 BBC Welsh Music Awards will be performing at The County Assembly Rooms on Bailgate in Lincoln on November 24.

Martyn’s music has touches of folk, rock, soul, folk punk and Americana.

He has previously toured with the likes of Art Garfunkel, Jools Holland, Mike and the Mechanics, Celine Dion and Shirley Bassey.

In 2012, Martyn’s song, There’s Always Maybe, won the best folk song category in the World Independent Music Awards.

TrueBlue Music has organised this event in conjunction with Lincolnshire accountants Wright Vigar.

Vince Ion from TrueBlue Music said: “My family has supported St Barnabas Hospice for more than 20 years, following the care that was provided to family members.

“When I was asked if TrueBlue Music would be able to promote an event at the Assembly Rooms, we were delighted to accept, and felt that Martyn would be the ideal artist to provide the headline for this event.

“Martyn has a long history of supporting charitable causes, and we are certain that this will be a memorable music event that will also raise important funds for St Barnabas Hospice.”

Caroline Swindin, corporate fundraiser for St Barnabas, added: “We are thrilled that Martyn has chosen us as his fundraising charity for this concert, and are hopeful that it will raise some much needed money for our hospice.”

As well as the music, there will also be a raffle on the evening, including special prizes from Lincoln City FC and The Whiskey Shop.

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets are £16 at http://bit.ly/2zD3lOX