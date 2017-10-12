Award-winning folk with The Young ‘Uns

Folk stars The Young ‘Uns are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The band have cemented their reputation at the forefront of the English folk scene in the last few years, winning the Best Group award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in both 2015 and 2016.

The Teeside trio are now back on the road touring their new album Strangers, which is described as ‘a collection of folk songs for our times’.

They are at the Drill Hall on Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2xcrVpQ