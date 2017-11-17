Australian Pink Floyd coming to Lincolnshire next year

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will return to Lincolnshire next year.

The tribute band, which has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, will perform at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe a year from now in November 2018.

And tickets are on sale now.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide in 1988.

Since then, they have performed in more than 35 countries worldwide, played at Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Pink Floyd founder member, the late Rick Wright.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically-acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide.

Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, tate of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects.

To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct pink kangaroo.

Often described as being more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit.

It is at the Baths Hall on November 28 next year.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk