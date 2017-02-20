Atonia Grove presents Now You See It at Lincoln

Dynamic new dance comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week as Antonia Grove and Probe present Now You See It.

Now You see It is a powerful work of dance theatre packed full of evocative imagery.

Written, choreographed and performed by Antonia, Now You See It marries straight talking dance, stories, anecdotes, Antonia’s thoughts and a little bit of magic to bring vividly to life the internal universe of a woman reconsidering her strategies for survival.

The performance is on Thursday, February 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk