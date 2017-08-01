Up, up and away at Scampton Airshow

Ticket sales for the inaugural Scampton Airshow are taking off, as airshow bosses urge families and plane enthusiasts to book early as the event on September 9 and 10 is expected to sell out well in advance.

The event, which will be the first Airshow to be held in Lincolnshire since the Waddington Airshow in 2014, will host a fantastic variety of aircraft and a host of activities for all ages, making it a perfect day out for all the family.

Held at RAF Scampton, the show will feature a five-hour flying display which includes the world famous Red Arrows performing at their home base.

Visitors will also be treated to a display of modern fast jets and historic aircraft, while the public area of the airfield will feature a host of interactive activities and exhibitions designed to entertain all the family.

There will be the opportunity to learn about the station’s rich aviation history with exhibits and displays in the Heritage Hangar and a 1940s-themed Vintage Village - with music, entertainment, military vehicles and much more, taking visitors back to a bygone era. The base was home to the world-famous 617 ‘Dambusters’ squadron, which successfully breached dams in Germany during the Second World War in 1943.

Bringing the event back to present day and beyond, a Techno Zone will feature STEM subjects; science, technology, engineering and maths, brought to life through many exciting activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Techno Zone aims to inspire young people to take an interest in engineering, as well as inspiring the potential pilots of the future.

Tickets to the event are selling rapidly, with people from across the UK set to flock to the event to get their first taste of this event at the iconic RAF station.

Paul Sall, Scampton Airshow director, said: “Since we announced that an Airshow would be held at RAF Scampton, we have seen significant national interest. We have seen ticket sales from all over the country as this is an event which has an appeal to all. It is why we have ensured that children under-16 are free, as this will be an Airshow for the whole family to enjoy.

“The Airshow not only aims to entertain all in what will be a spectacular event, but also to inspire our potential future engineers and pilots by showing them how interesting a career in this industry is.

“We have received a phenomenal response to the Airshow - with a huge demand for enclosure tickets especially - so we are urging people to secure a ticket soon to avoid disappointment.”

As part of the Airshow, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) team will be performing a unique display with Spitfires and a Lancaster bomber as the flight celebrates its 60th anniversary. Performed at only two other airshows this year, Scampton Airshow will be the final chance you’ll get to see the unique display this year.

Officer Commanding BBMF Squadron Leader Andy Millikin said: “The Scampton Airshow allows for people to see a unique display by the BBMF, which pays tribute to everyone who died and fought as part of the Battle of Britain.

“The Thompson Display, named after BBMF co-founder Wing Commander Peter Thompson, will show the crowd a variety of formation flypasts involving four BBMF Spitfires - painted with the monikers of Battle of Britain pilots - as well as a Lancaster bomber, one of only two in the world that are airworthy.”

Ticket holders have already shown their excitement for the event. Nikki Clarke from Mansfield said: “Scampton will be our first airshow, we are taking our young family with children aged 8, 10 and 13.

“Our main attraction has got to be the Red Arrows. When we were on holiday in Spain, our hotel was right next to the San Javier Air Base. Each morning we would watch them fly over the sea, and the children absolutely loved it. We’re all really looking forward to the Scampton Airshow.”

Tickets are priced at just £39 per adult, with all under 16s able to enjoy the show free when accompanied by an adult ticket-holder. Car parking is also free at Lincolnshire Showground, with a free park and ride facility transferring visitors.

To purchase tickets for Scampton Airshow, which are available online only, visit www.scamptonairshow.com

Photo credit by Catherine Hadler