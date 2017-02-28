Singletons wanted for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction

Fancy getting your kit off with the aim of finding true love?

If you've exhausted every other dating option, why not apply to be on the new series of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction?

Not for the easily offended, you'll need to be completely confident with flashing your bum (and all the rest) on television as Naked Attraction lets daters pick a mate just using their raw primal instincts − by analyzing potential dates based on their naked body.

The open contestant call by Studio Lambert, who are the makers of BAFTA award-winning Gogglebox, Four in a Bed and Tattoo Fixers, have no limit on gender, sexuality or body type.

If you’re interested in having your birthday suit analyzed on national television email your name, phone number, a bit about yourself and a photo to: nakedattraction@studiolambert.com or call 0203 040 6873.