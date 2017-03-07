Nottinghamshire fashionistas reveal what to wear when dressing to impress

Spring is nearly upon us and if you’re looking to brighten up your wardrobe ready for the new season this research might help.

Menswear retailer Reem Clothing asked men and women in Nottinghamshire what looks they preferred for themselves and each other.

Colour choices play an important part in picking an outfit for Nottinghamshire lads who admitted that they feel most confident wearing blue - 41 per cent, or black - 30 per cent. But yellow was a no go, ranking the least popular and taking less than one per cent of the vote.

When it comes to how Derbyshire men wear their clothes, 54 per cent admit that they feel most confident when in a slim or straight fit. Which is lucky, as it seems women agree, preferring a slim fit on a man, with 40 per cent saying it was their favourite look.

When the same question was put to the Derbyshire men, 33 per cent of them said that they prefer women who have a more relaxed look, finding the more casual outfit the most attractive – however not too casual with, nearly 30 per cent saying joggers or hoodies are off putting when worn by the opposite sex.

Cheekily, an additional 11 per cent of men still opted for a woman in uniform but surprisingly, fewer than one in ten Nottinghamshire women say that a man in uniform is their favourite.

When it comes to dressing to impress the ladies stayed true to form saying a LBD still makes them feel most attractive, with one in three women admitting they feel sexiest in black.

While one in five guys said they opt for a simple polo shirt for a big night out which seems to be a sure winner for those looking for a lady with 38 per cent of women admitting they are most attracted to men sporting a casual style of clothing.