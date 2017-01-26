Meet new friends and hone your talent at singing, dance and drama classes

Are you age 7 to 16? Do you like singing? Do you find yourself tapping your feet as soon as you hear a piece of music? Have you ever thought of becoming a famous actor?

Epworth Performing Arts Academy are looking for you! Every Saturday morning there are three, hour long classes in singing, dance and drama. You can take one, two or all three classes learning new skills, meeting new friends and making the most of your talents.

Lessons are fun and varied and take place at Epworth Imperial Hall. Singing from 10-11am, dance 11am-noon, drama noon-1pm.

Saturday morning classes are £5 per hour.

The academy also runs week day classes in ballet, modern, jazz, tap, freestyle, limbering and basic gymnastics taught by a qualified BATD teacher. Classes available for children aged 3+.

For further information and to sign up please contact Nicola Long on 07548156258.