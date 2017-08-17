Film Review: A Ghost Story

Rooney Mara gives a mesmeric performance in this strange and beautiful film about a ghost trapped, eternally, in his marital home long after his wife has left, writes Natalie Stendall.

A Ghost Story is irresistible in its oddness, retracing the steps of classic hauntings from a ghost’s perspective. There’s something very droll in the way writer-director David Lowery pays homage to the familiar beats of classic horror - of discordant pianos, corridor tracking cameras and gravity defying crockery - while the film’s ghost, manifest in a classic white sheet, cuts a peculiar image alongside his wife’s unremitting grief.

A Ghost Story is constructed from lengthy takes that put us in such close proximity with its characters that exposition and dialogue is virtually redundant. Instead, the imperfect relationship between M (Rooney Mara) and her soon to be deceased husband C (Casey Affleck) is inferred far more vividly from body language and eye-contact than anything they actually say.

When C dies, Lowery fully embraces the power of silence and vast chunks of the drama pass wordlessly. Mara eats a whole pie, weeping and gasping in a protracted scene that should put her in contention for an Oscar.

As A Ghost Story enters a potent, trippy second half, Lowery sets himself an even bigger challenge: conveying the emotions of a white-sheeted ghost without facial expression, dialogue or any viable means of communication with the living world.

It’s clear Lowery has a natural affinity with the camera, moving and shifting it in the negative space to profound effect. Tracking away from the ghost, we feel the sudden, crushing burden of time that tears him further from the woman he loves.

Lowery’s long takes and sedate pacing feed this vivid and devastating depiction of time.

A Ghost Story is terrifying, not because of any supernatural haunting, but because it exposes the unknowability of the universe, the relative insignificance of human life and the meaning of eternity.

All of this is wrapped in warmth - naturalistic performances, an intimate 4:3 aspect ratio and woozy pastel visuals - that prevent it from ever feeling heavy. This aching, agonising fusion of time, space, love and loneliness is a profound cinematic experience.

A Ghost Story reaches deep inside and pulls out something you never knew was there.

5/5